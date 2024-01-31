Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $8.90 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after buying an additional 3,687,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TSM traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

