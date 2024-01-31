Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

