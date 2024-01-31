Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. ServiceNow comprises about 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,960 shares of company stock worth $5,311,778 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $17.06 on Wednesday, reaching $768.67. The company had a trading volume of 519,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $789.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $708.51 and its 200 day moving average is $623.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.