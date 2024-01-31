Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,303 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

PANW traded down $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $114,654,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

