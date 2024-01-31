Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,420 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,546,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.04. 874,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,699. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.