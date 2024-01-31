Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes $461,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,031.57. 92,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,165. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.43 and a twelve month high of $1,047.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $972.33 and its 200-day moving average is $949.75.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $18,801,632. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

