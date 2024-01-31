Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of META traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,867,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on META
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.