Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.55. 818,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.