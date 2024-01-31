Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,763 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $31,203,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RIO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 740,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.