Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE TMO traded down $16.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.80. 1,128,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,326. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $597.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

