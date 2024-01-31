Comparing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hess Midstream and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.3% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hess Midstream and FEC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.28 billion 6.15 $620.60 million $2.03 16.82 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 7.87% 22.28% 2.82% FEC Resources N/A -11.90% -9.97%

Summary

Hess Midstream beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,380 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 590 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 560 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 290 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About FEC Resources

(Get Free Report)

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.