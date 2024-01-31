Comparing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 114.26 -$972.26 million ($53,814.27) 0.00 Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 122.33 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.