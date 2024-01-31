Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.6 %
CHCI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
