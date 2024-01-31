Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

CHCI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.