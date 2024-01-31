Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) vs. DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Head to Head Contrast

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Concentrix has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 4.41% 18.31% 6.81% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

79.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Concentrix and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $7.11 billion 0.84 $313.84 million $5.77 15.56 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Concentrix and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $124.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.31%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than DynTek.

Summary

Concentrix beats DynTek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

