Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Constellium makes up 3.2% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 87,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.74.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.