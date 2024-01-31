Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 760,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Constellium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

