Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.27

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 6824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.