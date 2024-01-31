Contrasting Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) & Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group -15.74% -32.16% -1.51% Amplifon 7.44% 16.57% 4.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and Amplifon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $14.76 billion 0.64 -$2.87 billion ($1.34) -3.30 Amplifon $2.23 billion 3.03 $188.09 million $0.78 38.29

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rakuten Group and Amplifon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amplifon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Amplifon beats Rakuten Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

