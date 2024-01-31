Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

