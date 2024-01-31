Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Copart by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Copart by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 181,831 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 1.5 %

Copart stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 464,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,758. Copart has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Copart

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.