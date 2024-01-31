Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 60 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $604.89. 19,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,863. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $611.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.21. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.