Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $277.08. 877,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,846. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.