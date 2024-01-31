Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,746 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,684. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.