Core Scientific, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 1,709.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

