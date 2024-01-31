Core Scientific, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Core Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.
