Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 366 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $806.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

