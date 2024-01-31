Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,772 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

