Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

