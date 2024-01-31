Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

