Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

