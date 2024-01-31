Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,409 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

CQP opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

