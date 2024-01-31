Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $494,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Coty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coty by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $10,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Coty Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

