Critical Review: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) versus eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain and My Size are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $98.01 million 2.42 $2.11 million $0.15 50.14 My Size $4.46 million 0.38 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

59.7% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

eGain has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for eGain and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. My Size has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 216.46%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than eGain.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 4.85% 7.58% 3.83% My Size -127.18% -211.41% -106.96%

Summary

eGain beats My Size on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain



eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About My Size



My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

