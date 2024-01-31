Critical Survey: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $31.62 million 0.21 -$8.29 million ($0.06) -0.67 Scienjoy $1.57 billion 0.08 $28.03 million ($0.10) -33.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -23.73% N/A -28.62% Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,640.96%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

