Critical Survey: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nephros alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Sharps Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $9.98 million 3.69 -$7.38 million N/A N/A Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sharps Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nephros and Sharps Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -13.58% -18.72% -15.17% Sharps Technology N/A -76.10% -58.91%

Summary

Nephros beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it manufactures and sells water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and Nanoguard brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.