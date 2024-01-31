CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 41,981 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 124.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

