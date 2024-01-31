Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $227.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.