CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

LON CVCE opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £984,312.00 and a PE ratio of 19.20. CVC Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.97 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.91.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Kirkby acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,480 ($10,780.57). 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.