CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.600-8.700 EPS.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. 1,903,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

