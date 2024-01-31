CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500- EPS.
CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %
CVS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906,981. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
