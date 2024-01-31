CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500- EPS.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906,981. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

