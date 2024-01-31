CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CXApp by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,472 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CXApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in CXApp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 577,124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in CXApp by 796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CXApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

CXApp Price Performance

NASDAQ CXAIW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. CXApp has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

