Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.