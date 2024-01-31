DA Davidson Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

