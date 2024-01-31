DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.