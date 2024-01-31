DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 248,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94,660 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

