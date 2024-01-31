Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $244.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.82. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $245.40. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

