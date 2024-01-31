Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

