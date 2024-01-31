Darwin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $277.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $278.64. The firm has a market cap of $508.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

