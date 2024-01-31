Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FID opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.43.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.