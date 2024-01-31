Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FID opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

