Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,978,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $4,944,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 195.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

