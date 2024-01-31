Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

INTU opened at $647.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $654.02. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.84 and a 200-day moving average of $547.55.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

